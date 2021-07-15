PDT Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.35. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,707. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

