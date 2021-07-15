PDT Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,973 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,340. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

