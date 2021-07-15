PDT Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 299.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,000. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

