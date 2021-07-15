PDT Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,088.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.26. 30,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,631. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

