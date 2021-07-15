PDT Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,797 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.66. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.