PDT Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,759 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 36.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,429,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,323,000 after purchasing an additional 424,567 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 116.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 72,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 554,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,380. The stock has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

