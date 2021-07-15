PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

