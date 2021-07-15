PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,464,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,923,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $580.00. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,778. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

