PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 267,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 913.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,402. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

