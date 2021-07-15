PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,574 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 29,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

