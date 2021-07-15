PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.