PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of CarGurus worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 1,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,551. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 754,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,180,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

