PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

