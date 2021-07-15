PDT Partners LLC Purchases 58,848 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Personalis worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

PSNL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,721. The stock has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.