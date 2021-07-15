PDT Partners LLC Purchases 58,952 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Clearway Energy worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.