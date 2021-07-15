PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,112 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock worth $179,821,151 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.56. 27,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

