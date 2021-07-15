PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Alkermes worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,654. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 9,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,358. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.