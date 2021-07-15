PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 369.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

