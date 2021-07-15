PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 368,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 111,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 901,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,006. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

