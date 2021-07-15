PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 65.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 589.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,871. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,890 shares of company stock worth $15,307,668. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

