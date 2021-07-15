PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.87. 227,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

