PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,232 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,570. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

