PDT Partners LLC Sells 19,165 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.10. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.