PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,299,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,943,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 204,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 65,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.06. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,049. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

