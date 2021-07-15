PDT Partners LLC Sells 27,186 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 39.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

GKOS stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.