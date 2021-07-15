PDT Partners LLC Sells 32,451 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 80,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,330,107. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296,159 shares of company stock valued at $263,603,723.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

