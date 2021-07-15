PDT Partners LLC Sells 35,425 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of The AZEK worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,788 shares of company stock worth $12,632,587. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,914. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.24.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.