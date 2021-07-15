PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LendingTree worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $189.21. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.55.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

