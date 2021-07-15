PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,398 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.26. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

