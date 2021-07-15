PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 811.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 85.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 78.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

ZTS stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.28. 5,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,870. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.04 and a 52-week high of $202.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

