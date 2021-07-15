PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,656 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.75. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

