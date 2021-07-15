PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Trupanion worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

