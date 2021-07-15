PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.63. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

