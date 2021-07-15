PDT Partners LLC Sells 7,577 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,054. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

