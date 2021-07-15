PDT Partners LLC Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.00. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.