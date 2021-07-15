Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Up 9.2%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s share price was up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 294,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 383,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

