Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02.

Pegasystems stock opened at $133.20 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

