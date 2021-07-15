Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

