Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 1,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

