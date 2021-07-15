Peony Price Tops $0.39 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $4,908.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,262,038 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

