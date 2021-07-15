PepsiCo, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,747. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.