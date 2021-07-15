Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CM Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMLF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,823. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

