Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 2,410,000 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.85% of Motus GI worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 451,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,945. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

