Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $190,247.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and approximately $190,247.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00114595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 0.99791386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.01004228 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

