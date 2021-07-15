Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSHZF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $39.15.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.