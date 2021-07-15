Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSHZF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $39.15.
About Pershing Square
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.