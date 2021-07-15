Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

