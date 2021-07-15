PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby Sells 12,500 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

