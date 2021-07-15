PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby Sells 12,500 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $99,000.00.
Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.
