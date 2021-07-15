PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Reduced by Knighthead Capital Management LLC

Knighthead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,838,500 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 17.5% of Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knighthead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of PG&E worth $113,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 36,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,435. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.