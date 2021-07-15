Phala.Network Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

