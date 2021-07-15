Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $335,834.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $335,834.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

